NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — A Seabrook woman was ordered held without bail Thursday morning, roughly 12 hours after local police charged her with cocaine trafficking and several more drug-related offense following her arrest at the Port Plaza.

Ashley Brown, 33, of Centennial Street in Seabrook was found asleep inside her car parked outside Shaw's Supermarket around 10 p.m. Wednesday by Officer Schyler Reilly, who was conducting a routine patrol of plaza. After running the license plate number of Brown's car, Reilly learned she was wanted by New Hampshire authorities for fentanyl and cocaine possession, along with failing to appear in court.