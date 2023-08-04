NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — A Seabrook woman charged with cocaine trafficking following her arrest in early March at the Port Plaza was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a lesser offense in Newburyport District Court.

Ashley Brown, 33, of Centennial Street in Seabrook, also pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and was sentenced to six months in jail with all time behind bars suspended for two years while on probation. Her probation starts once she is released from jail.