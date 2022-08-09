CONCORD -- A Seacoast-area bus driver coaxed an 8-year-old to take inappropriate pictures of himself by claiming a team of as many as 800 people would come after him and his family unless he complied, according to documents filed in connection with the bus driver's arrest.

The documents detail elaborate steps allegedly taken by the bus driver -- Michael Chick, 39, of Elliot, Maine -- to prod a Greenland Central School student to take Tracphones, keep them hidden, photograph himself and then return them to Chick.