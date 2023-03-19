DWI crash

Mark Allen, 64, of Richmond, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the release.

 Provided by NHSP

New Hampshire State Police participated in a “high-visibility DUI saturation patrol” across the Seacoast on St. Patrick’s Day and into the next morning where six were charged with driving while intoxicated, they said.

Another man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting a utility pole in Richmond, according to a separate news release.