New Hampshire State Police participated in a “high-visibility DUI saturation patrol” across the Seacoast on St. Patrick’s Day and into the next morning where six were charged with driving while intoxicated, they said.
Another man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting a utility pole in Richmond, according to a separate news release.
The Seacoast operation included 177 traffic stops, which included 51 citations, 153 warnings and eight total arrests.
Arrested were:
Christopher M. McMaster, 61, of Portsmouth, arrested on Route 16 south in Newington and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.
Shasheen Conroy, 51, of Dover, arrested on Route 101 in Hampton and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.
Dominic T. Nhim, 23, of Dover, arrested on Route 16 in Newington and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, driving under the influence of liquor and speeding.
Gregory S. Parachojuk, 25, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, arrested on Market Street in Portsmouth and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.
Richard V. Thomas, 37, of Kittery, Maine, was arrested on Bow Street in Portsmouth and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.
Kevin Khuon, 34, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested on Interstate 95 south in Hampton Falls and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.
The DWI patrol was funded by the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The money allowed for a “larger contingency of troopers and officers to focus on traffic enforcement along major corridors in the Seacoast area,” state police said.
In Richmond, police and fire officials responded to Fitzwilliam Road just before 6:50 p.m. Friday for a car that had crashed into a utility pole.
“Initial reports indicated that the pole was snapped in half, resting on top of the vehicle and the top of the pole had caught on fire,” a news release reads. “One occupant in the vehicle was entrapped due to live wires down in the area and could not be extricated until the power was shut off.”
Mark Allen, 64, of Richmond, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the release.
Troopers on scene were assisted by Richmond Fire Department, Diluzio Ambulance, Eversource and the state Department of Transportation.
Anyone with information on the crash can call Trooper James Lamoureux at 603-223-3782 or Trooper Robert Stevens at 603-223-3783.