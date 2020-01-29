MANCHESTER -- A city man faces 10 charges of felony possession of sexual abuse images of children after police executed a search warrant at his Cadillac Motel residence, police said.
The sex crimes investigation of Richard Puelo, 59, began after an informant told police about a cellular phone possibly containing images of abuse, according to police.
Police said the search warrant covered both Puelo's residence and his electronic devices.
Nothing indicates the purported victims are from Manchester or had direct contact with Puelo, police said.
Puelo was arrested Tuesday and released on personal recognizance pending arraignment in Hilsborough County Superior Court on Feb. 20.