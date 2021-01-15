CONCORD -- Authorities discovered an AR-15 rifle loaded with armor-piercing bullets, an armored vest stuffed with several loaded magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition when they searched the home of an Amherst man charged with threatening members of Congress.
In fact, a service delivered 500 rounds of 9mm ammunition when Capitol Police were undertaking a warrant-authorized search of the home of Ryder Winegar, 33, of Amherst, a federal prosecutor said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Rombeau disclosed the arsenal during a hearing Friday morning on whether Winegar should be released on bail.
Earlier this week, Winegar was charged with leaving threats on the voicemail of six unidentified members of Congress. Winegar allegedly made the threats in mid-December.
They included racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic taunts, and Winegar warned the Congress members to get behind President Trump or they would be hanged.
“His taunts took on a very different and real meaning in light of the actions last week,” Rombeau said.
But Winegar’s lawyer, Chuck Keefe, stressed that the messages were left before the January storming of the Capitol, and have nothing to do with each other.
Winegar appeared in U.S. District Court in Concord. His wife and his father sat behind him.
Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone ordered that Winegar continue to be jailed while she considers possible bail restrictions and adequate financial securities to guarantee his appearances at future court dates.
“I’ll do anything to get back to my family,” Winegar said.