FREMONT -- The new owner of a 200-year-old local market under renovation is hoping the person who swiped his large store sign has a change of heart.
The sign for the former Liberty Square Market was leaning against the side of the building when it vanished sometime between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16.
Owner George Maihos, who bought the store at 281 Main St. in September, had removed the sign from the side of the building while it’s being remodeled and renamed 1820 Country Market and Deli.
“I didn’t bring it inside because I didn’t think anybody was going to steal it,” he said.
Footprints were found in the snow in the area of the stolen sign, which was reported missing to police.
Maihos, who estimates the sign was about 10 feet long, planned to either refurbish it to use for the new market or donate it to the Fremont Historical Society.
He said he’s not looking to make any trouble for the person who took the sign.
“We’re just hoping that it’ll come back,” he said.
Matthew Thomas, the town’s historian, had expressed interest in the sign.
The store had operated as Liberty Square Market for about 20 years before it closed in recent years. It was known as the Old Daniel B. Chase Store when it opened in 1820 and has had several different names over the years, including Vining’s Market and Lawler’s Store.
According to Thomas, it was named Liberty Square Market because the store is located at the intersection of Main Street and Sandown Road where, in 1861, the town raised a 150-foot high Liberty Pole at the start of the Civil War. The pole remained in place until 1878.
Maihos, who lives in Salem, has been renovating the store and hopes to open in the spring. It will offer sandwiches and subs, deli meat and salads, and possibly marinated meats, among other items.
“The community has been very nice. People will stop and say, ‘When are you going to open?’ Everybody has been very supportive,” he said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the sign is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 895-2229.