MANCHESTER — A search is underway at the home where the father and stepmother of a young girl who disappeared in 2019 used to live, authorities said Tuesday.

Police and federal law enforcement were at 644 Union St. in Manchester, an address where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The search is part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance Harmony Montgomery, who was 5 when she vanished in November or December of 2019.

"Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the current residents of 644 Union Street and to stay off of their property as the investigation continues," Formella's statement said.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Harmony can call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060.