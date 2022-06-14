Search underway at former home of father, stepmother of missing girl Jun 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Harmony Montgomery MANCHESTER POLICE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER — A search is underway at the home where the father and stepmother of a young girl who disappeared in 2019 used to live, authorities said Tuesday.Police and federal law enforcement were at 644 Union St. in Manchester, an address where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.The search is part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance Harmony Montgomery, who was 5 when she vanished in November or December of 2019."Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the current residents of 644 Union Street and to stay off of their property as the investigation continues," Formella's statement said.Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Harmony can call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Tip jar used for cancer fundraiser stolen from Pelham store Search underway at former home of father, stepmother of missing girl Self-defense to play a key role in drug dealer's murder trial +3 Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested Four arrested after convenience store brawl in Manchester Load more {{title}} Most Popular Four arrested after convenience store brawl in Manchester Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant Escaped halfway house inmate struck, killed on Nashua highway Nashua man charged with homicide, allegedly stabbed man to death Authorities offer updates in Concord double homicide Report of hazardous driving leads to half a pound of meth on Route 101 Victim found shot to death in Windham identified as Brooklyn man Witnesses describe riding with the Hells Angels; alleged murder plot at Laconia Bike Week 2014 NH AG won't prosecute anti-vax mandate protesters who disrupted Sept. Executive Council meeting Request News Coverage