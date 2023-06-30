Boats meet
A Manchester Fire Department raft and New Hampshire Marine Patrol boat meet  on the Merrimack River Friday.

 Mark Hayward/Union Leader

First responders searched the rainwater-swollen Merrimack River in Manchester Friday morning for a woman last seen floating in the water to escape an arrest, authorities said.

Searchers in boats and rafts from Manchester Fire Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire Marine Patrol peered into the murk while Fish and Game used underwater cameras and a drone to catch glimpses of the 57-year-old woman.