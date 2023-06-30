First responders searched the rainwater-swollen Merrimack River in Manchester Friday morning for a woman last seen floating in the water to escape an arrest, authorities said.
Searchers in boats and rafts from Manchester Fire Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire Marine Patrol peered into the murk while Fish and Game used underwater cameras and a drone to catch glimpses of the 57-year-old woman.
Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies had located the woman at a homeless camp down the riverbank from The Foundry, a Millyard restaurant, when she jumped into the water Thursday night about 8 p.m., according to Fish and Game.
"They saw her swimming half way across the river, then she got on her back and they lost sight of her," said Fish and Game Lt. Adam Cheney.
According to the Sheriff Department, deputies sought the unidentified woman after she skipped a court hearing on a charge of possession of fentanyl and falsifying physical evidence.
Cheney said the search has been challenging because of the water level, which is high due to weeks of intermittent rain.
Searchers were combing banks from The Foundry, which is beside the Granite Street bridge, as far south as the railroad trestle at Moore's Crossing. The distance is roughly five miles apart.
Cheney said the water it too rough for divers to enter.
On Thursday night, Manchester and Bedford police, New Hampshire State Police and Manchester Fire Department searched the river. On Friday morning, Fish and Game and the Marine Patrol became involved.
Cheney said the river temperature is about 68 degrees.