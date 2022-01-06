The estranged wife of Adam Montgomery was arrested Wednesday and charged with collecting food stamp benefits for her missing stepchild, Harmony Montgomery, 7, who has not been seen since October 2019.
Authorities announced the arrest of Kayla Montgomery, 31, on a Class A felony charge of welfare fraud. Montgomery is not the biological mother of Harmony, and authorities stressed that they are still looking for the girl.
Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested Tuesday on a felony assault charge, child endangerment and interfering with custody. He’s accused of striking his daughter in 2019, a blow that gave her a black eye.
On Dec. 27, New Hampshire child protection workers made Manchester police aware Harmony was missing, and police have been frantically searching and appealing for the public’s help since then.
Harmony's biological mother is Crystal Sorey, who said she has not seen her daughter for about two years. She lost custody of Harmony because of drug abuse issues, and the girl eventually ended up with Adam.
Kayla Montgomery has three children with Adam. When confronted with police about Harmony's disappearance, she told police she had last seen the girl in December 2019.
But according to police, Kayla received more than $1,500 in food stamp benefits for the girl from December 2019 to June 2021. She's charged with failing to remove Harmony from the family account with the New Hampshire Division of Family Assistance.
Montgomery told police she hasn't seen Adam since October.
Adam Montgomery was with his new girlfriend, Kelsey Small, when police found the two sleeping in a car on New Year's Eve and asked about Harmony. He initially told police he had seen her recently, but then changed his story and said he last saw his daughter on Thanksgiving 2019.