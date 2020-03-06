BEDFORD -- A 15-year-old student at Bedford High School was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting another student earlier this year.
The incident occurred Jan. 23 at the high school.
The alleged assailant turned himself into police on Thursday and was charged with second-degree assault, according to a release from Chief John Bryfonski of the Bedford Police Department.
“Because the subject is a juvenile, his identity will not be released,” said the statement.
The student who was arrested was released pending a future court appearance, according to police.
Police began investigating the incident in January after a juvenile was injured during the physical altercation; the victim needed to receive medical treatment following the assault.
School officials have not commented on the situation.