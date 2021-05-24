For the second time in as many months, a defendant prosecutors sought to commit for psychiatric treatment has been released because the state was unable to meet the 90-day time limit for an evaluation.
Judge James D. O’Neill III last week ordered Jason Rooks, 27, of Belmont, released from the Belknap County House of Corrections, where he had been since a Feb. 11 dangerousness hearing. Accused of a 2018 burglary, Rooks was declared incompetent to stand trial and a danger to himself.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said none of the five psychiatrists he contacted was willing or able to evaluate Rooks before his 90-day custody ended. In his motion to release Rooks, Livernois wrote that the state was unable to do so “despite its best efforts.”
Last month in Manchester, a different judge ordered Amuri Diole, 27, released from jail April 23 because the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office was unable to secure an involuntary-commitment order within the 90-day hold period.
Days after his release, Diole, who had been deemed incompetent in 2020 to stand trial in connection with a 2018 assault in Merrimack, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Valley Cemetery in Manchester.
Livernois said Rooks’ case is rare and that there are no similar pending cases in Belknap County.
“Even had I found a psychiatrist in time and had him (Rooks) evaluated, there’s no guarantee that the psychiatrist would have found that he meets the criteria for a civil commitment,” Livernois said Monday in a phone interview.
“While I understand that it’s not good that I had to release him, I’m not even certain that if I had got an evaluation, he would have been civilly committed,” Livernois said, adding that “the state hospital (New Hampshire Hospital) can conditionally release someone if they don’t believe he’s a danger.”
Rooks is not under any form of supervision, Livernois said.
On Jan. 29, 2020, O’Neill dismissed all three charges against Rooks — burglary, a felony punishable by between 3½ to 7 years in prison, and misdemeanor criminal threatening and harassment — because Rooks, who had been held at New Hampshire Hospital, had not been restored to competency within a year.
That action, explained Livernois, left the non-emergency involuntary admission of Rooks as his office’s only option.
In the near future, when a new medical-services contract goes into effect at the house of corrections, Livernois said the county will be able to avail itself of a provider who can perform mental-health evaluations.
He said he and several county attorneys have been “sharing leads about psychiatrists” and their availability.
The 2018 charges could be refiled against Rooks within the six-year statute of limitations, Livernois said, “if we have reason to believe that Mr. Rooks was competent at some point.”