The Keene resident who helped himself to a bottle of wine while ransacking Congressional offices during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol appears to be ready to plead guilty.
Jason Riddle, who faces five criminal charges, will appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4 to plead guilty, according to a Sept. 10 entry in his online court file.
But Riddle, who has said he will run for Congress next year in the 2nd Congressional District of New Hampshire, may be having second thoughts.
The latest entry in his court file, made on Monday, said prosecutors must turn over more evidence in the case, and Riddle’s lawyer needs to review it. The entry holds out the possibility that a guilty plea may not take place.
Efforts to reach Riddle and one of his federal public defenders, Eric Wolpin of Concord, were unsuccessful on Tuesday.
After storming the Capitol, Riddle admitted on TV that he took a few swigs of a bottle of wine he found in a lawmaker’s office. And he swiped and sold a Senate procedure book to a stranger for $40.
Riddle, who in his early 30s, has generally admitted to authorities that he participated in the event, where a mob supportive of former President Donald Trump marched on Capitol Hill, assaulted Capitol Police and broke into the Capitol building, hoping to block Congress from certifying the results of Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
Riddle has been free on his own recognizance following his arrest, with stipulations that he take no drugs or alcohol, stay out of Washington except to go to court, not possess any guns and stay out of trouble.
In July, Bridgewater resident Thomas Gallagher pleaded guilty to his role in the insurrection. He is to be in federal court in Washington on Oct. 13 to be sentenced.