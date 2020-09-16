A former security guard accused of stabbing to death a Timberland employee at the company's Stratham headquarters in February has been indicted.
"Robert Pavao was indicted for one count of first-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Catherine Heppner by stabbing her before, after, and/or while engaged in the commission of, or while attempting to commit felonious sexual assault," Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release on Wednesday.
MacDonald said Pavao, 21, formerly of Berwick, Maine, has also been indicted on one count of second-degree murder.
Heppner, 46, was a senior marketing manager for Timberland for more than 10 years before becoming director of marketing for Timberland PRO, the company’s line of professional workwear.
According to court records, Pavao didn’t know the Exeter wife and mother. He worked for Securitas, a protective services company with employees worldwide.
Pavao continues to be held without bail.
In a statement days after the Feb. 9 killing, Timberland described Heppner as a beloved employee who was the victim of a “senseless act of violence.”
“Cassie was truly one-of-a-kind, and her passing leaves a void that will never be filled,” the company said.