A security officer who was assaulted by a man at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester last week died from his injuries, police said.
Richard Semo, 64, of Farmington, sustained serious injuries around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, after being punched in the face in the parking lot and falling to the pavement, according to a news release.
Semo, who suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, died on Friday as the result of the injuries.
Tyler Thurston, 29, of New Durham, was arrested and charged with second degree assault. He was arraigned Monday, Dec. 14 at Strafford County Superior Court and remains held on bail. Thurston refused bail
The Stafford County Attorney’s Office was notified of the death and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
On the morning of the assault, Semo was unresponsive and was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Police say Thurston remained at the scene when officers arrived. He had blood on his right hand, according to an affidavit.
While at the jail, Thurston refused bail verbally and refused to sign the refusal form, according to the affidavit.
The assault and motive behind it is still being investigated, according to Capt. Todd Pinkham.
Police are asking that any hospital staff, patients, visitors or anyone else in the area who may have witnessed the incident contact them at 603-330-7128. You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or Text to: CRIMES (274637) Body of Text: TEXT4CASH + your tip. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.