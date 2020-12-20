A security officer assaulted by a man at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester last week has died from his injuries, police said Sunday.
Richard Semo, 64, of Farmington, suffered serious injuries around 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 13 after being punched in the face in the parking lot and falling to the pavement, according to a news release.
Semo, who suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, was unresponsive and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He died Friday.
Tyler Thurston, 29, of New Durham, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with second-degree assault. Police say Thurston was at the scene when officers arrived. He had blood on his right hand, according to an affidavit.
He was arraigned at Strafford County Superior Court and remains held on bail.
While at the jail, Thurston refused bail verbally and refused to sign the refusal form, according to the affidavit.
The assault and motive behind it are still being investigated, according to Capt. Todd Pinkham.
The Stafford County Attorney’s Office was notified of the death and an autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
Police are asking that any hospital staff, patients, visitors or anyone else in the area who may have witnessed the incident contact them at 603-330-7128.
You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or Text to: CRIMES (274637) Body of Text: TEXT4CASH + your tip. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.