CONCORD -- St. Paul's School has submitted three possible replacements for the independent compliance officer who abruptly quit in October, citing an intolerable working environment.
Last week, the elite preparatory school provided New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald with the names of three people to serve as independent compliance officer. MacDonald will select one of the three.
The job involves overseeing reforms to address a history of sexual misconduct at the Concord school.
As part of an agreement with the school, St. Paul's will also: fund a support person to work with the compliance officer; insure the compliance officer against any legal actions; engage Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network to undertake an assessment of programs to keep students safe.
When he resigned, Jeff Maher, the former security chief at Keene State College, said St. Paul's had accused him of exceeding the scope of his responsibility and said a school administrator had threatened him with a lawsuit.