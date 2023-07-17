A defense attorney for Tyrese Harris said he was justified in shooting the driver of a tractor-trailer truck in self-defense after the man approached his SUV and spat in his face on South Willow Street on Oct. 29, 2022.
The driver, Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, died on the spot.
“Tyrese had to make a split-second decision,” public defender Aileen O’Connell said during her half-hour closing argument after five days of testimony. “A split-second decision about protecting not only himself, but his girlfriend and unborn child in the seat next to him.”
Harris, 22, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for recklessly and knowingly shooting Cardakovic to death, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct.
The 15-person jury, seven men and eight women, are set to begin deliberations Tuesday morning.
O’Connell said Cardakovic laid on the horn and the man who weighed 240 pounds aggressively approached Harris’ SUV before spitting in his face. He had his 11-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew in the cab.
“Who gets out of a truck to confront another driver, leaving children behind in the middle of traffic on a busy street with dozens of people watching?” she asked. “What else was he capable of? He wasn’t going up to the CRV just to talk. His behavior was extreme, unhinged and dangerous.”
She said Harris was boxed in and had nowhere to go as Cardakovic approached and was in a dangerous situation.
The law defines self-defense as “a reasonable belief of imminent deadly force.”
Prosecutor Adam Woods during a nearly 48-minute closing argument said Harris pulled the trigger because he felt disrespected.
“Without hesitation he reached down for his gun, raised it and aimed it at the face who would disrespect him,” Woods said. “And then he executed Dzemal over spit and his own hurt pride.”
Harris fled the scene, changed clothes and abandoned the CRV. He removed the gun from the car, Woods said.
Harris never called police to alert them of the assault and that he had discharged his gun at a person, Woods said.
“Is that the behavior of someone sure they were justified in their actions, someone who actually believed he was justified? No,” he said. “That’s the behavior of someone conscious of his guilt and someone not in fear for their life but of fear of getting caught.”
He mentioned how Harris threw a metal eyeglass cleaner bottle at the truck, which investigators found near the windshield.
“It was certainly a message to Dzemal,” Woods said.
He said Harris told his fiancee moments after the shooting that he shot Cardakovic “because he spit on me.” A month later, he confirmed it in a jailhouse call with his mother, saying he felt disrespected.
“This was not self-defense, not according to the evidence,” Woods said. “His actions after the scene and his own words show his consciousness of guilt.”
Woods said only 25 seconds passed after Harris cut off Cardakovic and the shooting.
O’Connell said the jailhouse recording made a month later does not reflect his state of mind at the time of the shooting.
“At the moment when the gun went off, he was not thinking about disrespect,” O’Connell said. “He was scared to death.”
O’Connell said after the shooting Harris “was freaking out and crying.” She denied he tried to conceal evidence.
During opening statements last Monday, it was revealed that Harris had cut off Cardakovic while taking a right on red off of Interstate 293.
O’Connell said Harris was intimidated by Cardakovic blasting his horn twice for an extended period each time and witnesses said Cardakovic “looked aggressive.” She showed a video of Cardakovic approaching the SUV.
Forensic evidence shows Cardakovic was anywhere between 2 inches and 2 feet from the muzzle of the gun.
O’Connell mentioned how witness Jason Lyons of Kingston testified that Cardakovic grabbed the handle of the SUV and cocked back his clenched fist. She clenched her right fist as she stood at a podium in front of the jury.
“Jason Lyons had the best perspective to see what Mr. Cardakovic did,” O’Connell said. “He was directly in front of Tyrese in the same lane.”
O’Connell said one witness, Robert Holden, further intimidated Harris by following him in a Range Rover. Holden was given immunity in testifying.
Woods asked the jury to consider the credibility of the testimony of Lyons about Cardakovic grabbing the door handle. He said it was inconsistent with the other testimonies heard by the jury.
He said witness Shane Beauchemin, an off-duty deputy sheriff at Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, testified that Cardakovic’s arms in the air, “As to say, ‘What the heck?’”
“That’s where his hands were up and out,” Woods said. “Holding nothing.”
The self-defense argument is a scramble on the part of the defense, Woods said.
“Spit was the reason the defendant murdered Dzemal, but not because he was in fear, but because he was disrespected,” Woods said.