Tyrese Harris, 22, appears in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Tuesday for the first day of his trial on second-degree murder charges.

A defense attorney for Tyrese Harris said he was justified in shooting the driver of a tractor-trailer truck in self-defense after the man approached his SUV and spat in his face on South Willow Street on Oct. 29, 2022.

The driver, Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, died on the spot.