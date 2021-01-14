A Milford man with a history of substance abuse and stealing was sentenced to almost seven years in prison Thursday for a Derry bank robbery, after prosecutors said he "chose recidivism."
Police and prosecutors said that on Jan. 8, 2020, Milford's Seamus Murphy, now 38, passed a note to a teller at the People’s United Bank on Crystal Avenue saying he had a gun. The teller gave him $712 from a drawer, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, and Murphy ran away.
Derry police said in January 2020 they saw Murphy running into a nearby Wendy's restaurant. They found Murphy in the restroom with the cash.
In 2015, Murphy pleaded guilty to robbing a Citizens Bank in the Shaw's supermarket in Stratham. Prosecutors said he stole $1,940 after handing the teller there a note that read, “I have a gun, give me all the money no dye packs or your family dies.”
After Murphy was arrested in 2015, he could have faced up to 20 years in prison, but was sentenced to just over four years.
Murphy had also been arrested in 2012 for taking and pawning his brother's guitars and was sentenced for that crime in 2015 — his sentence in that case was suspended after he completed a three-month substance use treatment program in the Strafford County Jail.
Murphy has a history of stealing property, state prosecutor Kathryn Smykowski told a judge in 2016. “The underlying issue here was certainly substance abuse," she said.
But law enforcement said in a statement Friday they did not think Murphy took advantage of the second chance afforded him with the treatment and the shorter sentence for the 2015 bank robbery.
"When given a chance at rehabilitation, to do better and be better, he chose recidivism instead, and terrorized employees of a second bank by threatening to start shooting if his demands weren’t met,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement Thursday.