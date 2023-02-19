Virginia officer killed

The sentencing date was canceled for the man convicted of murdering 24-year-old Katie Thyne, a Lowell native and police officer who was killed in the line of duty during her service with the Newport News, Virginia, Police Department, in January 2020.

Vernon Green II, who faces up to 41 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of charges including second-degree murder in November, was scheduled to be sentenced in the Newport News Circuit Court on Friday. Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Guthinger said Green filed several motions — including a failed motion for a mistrial — that were instead addressed on Friday, forcing the sentencing date to be postponed.