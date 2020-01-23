BRENTWOOD - The sentencing of a former custodian convicted of inappropriately touching an 86-year-old dementia patient at a residential care facility in Rye has been delayed because of an investigation into a “potential issue with the jury,” according to court documents.
Hugh McIntyre, 69, of Greenland, was expected to be sentenced on Dec. 12, but it was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled.
A jury in Rockingham County Superior Court convicted McIntyre of misdemeanor simple assault on Oct. 4 after state prosecutors accused him of fondling the elderly woman’s breast on Jan. 28, 2019, with the intent of taking advantage of her age or physical disability while employed as a custodial staff member at Webster at Rye.
McIntyre was found not guilty of sexual assault and abuse of a facility patient based on the same conduct.
He could face 2 to 5 years in prison because the misdemeanor conviction carries the possibility of an extended term of imprisonment since the jury found that he intended to take advantage of the victim's age or physical disability.
Few details have been released regarding the jury investigation.
An agreement approved by Judge Marguerite Wageling states that the state Attorney General’s office and defense “became aware of a potential issue with the jury” on Dec. 9.
“Based on this new information, the parties agreed that sentencing should be postponed to allow for investigation of the potential issue with the jury,” the agreement said.
Defense attorney Andrew Cotrupi of Hampton declined to comment on the jury issue and the sentencing delay.
Kate Spiner, spokeswoman for the Attorney General's office, said she couldn't comment further as the "matter is pending litigation."
A status conference in the case is scheduled for Feb. 14.
McIntyre has remained free on bail while he awaits his sentencing.