FILE PHOTO: Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs march

WASHINGTON - The sentencing hearings for two former leaders of the right-wing Proud Boys who were convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes for the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters were abruptly postponed on Wednesday.

Initially, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia in a statement said the sentencing hearings would not proceed "due to an emergency," but a court spokeswoman later clarified that there was no "emergency" and said a new sentencing schedule was being hashed out.