JAFFREY — Police found an inert explosive device when looking for a registered sex offender wanted for an alleged parole violation, according to court records.
Police also arrested another man wanted for a violation connected to his drug conviction, according to court records.
Police went to the Nutting Road home last week looking for Ronald Wilson, 42, who was convicted on 2016 on a charge of sexual assault. Wilson was ordered to register as a sex offender as a result of the disposition in that case.
The U.S. Marshals Service, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Probation and Parole believed that Wilson was staying at the Nutting Road home of Devin Lafreniere, 22, and went there to find him, according to court records.
The nature of Wilson’s alleged parole violation is not clear from court records.
Police found Wilson, the potentially explosive device, and cocaine, according to court records. The New Hampshire State Police Explosive Disposal Unit was called in and the device was found not to be a danger, according to police and media reports.
Lafreniere is on probation for a drug possession conviction out of the Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene. Court records indicate that police found cocaine in several rooms in the Nutting Road home when they searched for Wilson. Both men were taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.