After a Texas woman met a man on the dating and networking app Bumble and started up a relationship with him, the pair agreed to meet for what she thought was a date at his apartment.

The woman's date, 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills, drove her to his place in Spring, Texas, on Christmas Eve, according to a court document. Once they got there, Mills tried to have sex with her, but she denied the advances, the document says.