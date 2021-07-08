GILFORD — Shock rocker Marilyn Manson appears headed to a Laconia courtroom on charges that he allegedly spat at a videographer during an Aug. 18, 2019, concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, had been charged by Gilford Police with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and an arrest warrant was issued for him in October 2019. But until this past May, when the department posted that fact on its Facebook page, Manson had not responded to the warrant.
On Thursday, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said in an e-mail to media that Warner on July 2 had turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department on the Gilford warrant and was released on personal-recognizance bail.
Bean Burpee said Warner “has been given a court date to appear at the 4th Circuit Court, District Division in Laconia, NH,” but he did not provide a date and a court spokesperson said an appearance has yet to be scheduled.
“As an agency, we are pleased with Mr. Warner’s decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019,” said Bean Burpee.
“I/my agency will not be conducting interviews. I will also not be including a booking photo of Mr. Warner as it is not our current practice. I do not know the practice or policies of LAPD in doing so. As a reminder, individuals charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty.”
According to Bean Burpee, Warner’s bail requires that he not commit a federal, state or local crime while on release; appear at all court proceedings as ordered; advise the court in writing of changes of addresses within 24 hours; and have no contact with the alleged victim.
“Any additional comments/questions related to impending court dates, etc.,” the chief said, “can now be directed” to Warner’s attorney, Kent Barker, of Nashua’s Winer and Bennett, LLP.
Barker did not respond Thursday to an e-mail seeking comment.
On May 25, the Gilford Police Facebook page said Warner’s alleged victim had been “subcontracted by a NH-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.”
As “Class A” misdemeanors, the charges are each punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.