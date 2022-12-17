Shooting results in one dead, another injured in Hooksett Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Dec 17, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save HOOKSETT -- Hooksett police confirmed a double shooting late Friday night that left one person dead and another injured.Police confirmed that a 75-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head and a woman, 63, suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.The shootings took place late Friday night in Hooksett, and prompted police to close Mammoth Road around Alice Avenue.Hooksett police said no further information will be released until Monday.On Saturday, Merrimack County Attorney Paul Halvorsen said an investigation into the shootings has not been finalized so he could provide no information.The office of Attorney General, which handles homicide prosecutions in the state, has not been called to Hooksett, a spokesman said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Hooksett Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY KHN investigation: The system feds rely on to stop repeat health fraud is broken Prosecutors play 911 call, show body-cam footage in Paul Pelosi attack Man charged with stealing Amazon truck in Manchester, crashing it in Derry, leading Hollis police on chase {{title}} Most Popular Mom sues DCYF over son's homicide in 2019 Man charged with stealing Amazon truck in Manchester, crashing it in Derry, leading Hollis police on chase State officials drop felony charges against former Ossipee police sergeant Portsmouth man, 93, arrested for driving under the influence of liquor Pelosi's accused attacker to appear in court as new evidence is presented Who is Joe Todaro and why do the feds say this pizzeria owner runs the Buffalo mob? Farmington woman arrested for wrong-way driving, other charges Man charged with second degree murder in shooting death of Jackson woman, 23 Prosecutors play 911 call, show body-cam footage in Paul Pelosi attack NY man gets 5 to 10 years in state prison for 'grandparent' scam Request News Coverage