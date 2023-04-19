Manchester police arrested a 22-year-old city man early Wednesday morning after responding to a “shot spotter” alert for a single gunshot on the West Side.
The alert came in about 1:30 a.m., according to a news release.
Dylan Hughes was charged with possession of controlled drugs, felonious use of a firearm and handgun changing marks.
Hughes had cocaine in his pocket and a loaded gun with a scratched off serial number, the release reads.
“Arriving officers saw a male in dark clothing walking in the area. Upon seeing the officer, the male turned around and began walking faster,” the release reads. “The officer approached the male and spoke with him. Through the course of the interaction, the male was moving erratically and changed his statements several times. As a precaution, the male was put in handcuffs.”
Hughes also had an active warrant out of Londonderry for possession of a controlled drug. His arraignment on the latest charges has yet to be scheduled.
The shot spotter (or gunshot recognition) technology was recently launched by the police department and uses a series of small audio sensors positioned high atop light posts and buildings. When a gun is fired, the sensors triangulate on the sound and pinpoint the number of shots fired and their location.