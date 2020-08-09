MANCHESTER — A fight between neighbors Saturday night on Pine Street turned into gunshots being fired by one of the men involved, police said.
Police were called to 13 Pine St. around 9:54 p.m.
During the argument, James Ferguson, 49, grabbed a gun from his apartment and fired several rounds outside of the building, police said.
“It was determined that multiple rounds struck the residence, but it does not appear that anyone was injured,” a news release reads. “Ferguson was taken into custody without incident.”
The charges were not listed in the release.
The full details of the incident remain under investigation. If you have any information pertaining to the incident that took place, call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the crime line at 603-624-4040.