Four women and two juveniles were arrested after Manchester police said a noisy argument broke out in the area of Prout Park on Young Street early Wednesday.
Police said when they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the report of a fight, officers could hear multiple people screaming and saw three cars in the parking lot.
"Some of the individuals were standing outside one of the cars shouting and fighting with the people inside," police said in a news release on Wednesday. "Additional units responded and the group was separated. The group remained disorderly, continued to scream and refused to leave the park. Neighbors were coming outside and complaining about the noise."
Six people were arrested, including Aluel Chan, 19; Tyana Cruz, 20; Arek Dowang, 18; and Trinity Jackson Johnson, 18, all of Manchester, police said. Two juveniles were also arrested.
Chan was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Jackson Johnson, Cruz, and Dowang were all charged with disorderly conduct. One juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and the other with criminal trespass.