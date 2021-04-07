State authorities announced the arrest of six people in connection to the 2-year-long investigation into abuse of residents at the Manchester Youth Development Center (YDC) during the 1990s and 2000s.
The arrests come about a month after lawyers announced that 230 former residents of YDC or its upgraded facility, the Sununu Youth Services Center, had signed on to a lawsuit alleging abuse at the facility. The center is operated by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young and New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes announced the arrests Wednesday.
Those charged are:
- Stephen Murphy, 51, of Danvers, Mass. He is charged with five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving three former residents between 1997 and 1999. Murphy was one of two people charged in July 2019. But eight months later, prosecutors dropped the charges, saying they needed more time to investigate.
- Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Qunicy, Mass. Like Murphy, Buskey was also indicted in 2019 and then saw his charges dropped. He faces five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving four former YDC residents between 1996 and 1999.
- Lucien Poulette, 65, of Auburn. Poulette faces the most charges of any of the six: 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, 12 of felonious sexual assault and 10 of sexual assault. The allegations involve seven former residents and took place between 1994 and 2005. Poulette had been indicted in 2015, but the case was dropped after the witness did not want to go forward, according to Union Leader archives. The state paid out $20,000 to settle a lawsuit against Poulette.
- James Woodlock, 56, of Manchester. He is charged with three counts of being an accomplice to aggravated felonious sexual assault. The allegation involves two former YDC residents between 1997 and 1999.
- Bradley Asbury, 66, of Dunbarton. He is charged with one count of being an accomplice to aggravated felonious sexual assault. The allegation involves a former YDC resident between 1997 and 1998.
- Frank Davis, 79, of Contoocook. He faces five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving four previous YDC residents between 1996 and 1998.
The statement said the investigation is ongoing and the arrests do not represent the culmination of the work. The arrests are "merely a step forward in this comprehensive and multi-faceted investigation," the statement reads.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu said that when his administration launched the investigation it pledged to leave no stone unturned until justice is served.
“This is not over and we will continue to investigate these horrific allegations,” Sununu said.
The state urges anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at YDC to contact the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Task Force hotline at 271-4000.
Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC is encouraged to contact their local crisis center. Crisis center advocates are available across New Hampshire to provide free and confidential support to anyone impacted by sexual violence.