Texas prosecutors are still investigating the deaths of James and Michelle Butler in November 2019, while friends and family are working to keep the Rumney couple's memory alive.
James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, had been traveling the country by camper since 2018, working odd jobs along the way. Last October, not long after they set up camp on a beach on Padre Island, Texas, the family reported the pair missing.
The Butlers' bodies were found buried in shallow graves on Padre Island Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Two people were arrested in connection with their deaths on Nov. 6.
It has been six months since the arrests.
"We're just taking it one day at a time," said Deborah van Loon, James Butler's sister.
Everything seems to be moving slowly, she said, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down courts across the country.
John T. Hubert, the Kleberg County, Texas district attorney handling the investigation into the Butlers' deaths, said the crime lab testing evidence in the case was slow before the pandemic hit — and it has gotten slower with more people out of the office.
The two people arrested in connection with the Butlers' deaths, Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr, were indicted on charges of felony theft and tampering with evidence. Law enforcement is still investigating, Hubert said, still waiting for pieces of evidence to be tested for DNA in the crime lab. Once the investigation is complete, the two people arrested could face more charges.
"Sometimes the process isn't as fast as what we'd like it," Hubert said.
While van Loon and the Butlers' other loved ones wait, they take some comfort in a memorial set up for the Butlers on the beach in Texas. Two wooden crosses have been decorated with flowers, wreaths and photos of the Butlers. An American flag and a U.S. Navy flag -- James Butler served 21 years in the Navy -- fly beside them.
Van Loon and friends of the Butlers are planning to set up an online fundraiser to help out the Texas man who has adopted the memorial. Van Loon said he keeps the area neat, and takes down the flags before storms.
"He posts pictures of it all the time for all of us up here to see," van Loon said. "I can never look at it without breaking down."