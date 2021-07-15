Nashua police have arrested six people on suspicion of involvement in an organized retail theft ring.
Businesses targeted included Lowes, Home Depot and Harbor Freight, police said in a statement. Several of those arrested also were charged with drug-related offenses.
A search warrant was executed Wednesday at 5 Long Ave. in Nashua following a months-long investigation into the thefts, police said.
Arrested were Sylvain Gilbert, 51; David Lamoureax, 32; Nicholas Cummings, 29; Stacey Slaoui, 45; Ashley Reeves, 29; and Daronte Branch, 25, all of Nashua.
Police said they anticipate “additional arrests.”
Gilbert was charged with receiving stolen property and organized retail crime enterprise.
Lamoureax was charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, organized retail crime enterprise, possession of hashish, possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense.
Reeves was charged with theft, and Cummings and Slaoui were charged with theft and possession of a controlled drug.
Branch faces a charge of possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense.