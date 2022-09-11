Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up

Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up, with Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 2, 2021.  

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

Jeff German’s articles exposed alleged bullying and favoritism within government in Clark County, Nevada, and as he had expected, they had immediate impact.

The work of the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter was widely viewed as contributing to the June election loss of Robert Telles, whose office oversaw the estates of people who died without estate plans. But that sort of work was nothing extraordinary for German, who for decades had taken on police, judges, casino executives and mob bosses.