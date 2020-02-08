MEREDITH — A snowmobile crashed into an ice fishing shed on Lake Winnipesaukee Friday night.
Around 9 p.m. Friday, a man who police identified as Peter Gosselin of Goffstown was driving a snowmobile on the lake. According to a news release from the state fish and game department, he crashed into the side of a bobhouse.
The shed was ripped apart. Two people were inside, but neither was hurt.
Firefighters from Meredith and Center Harbor, Stewart's Ambulance Service, Meredith police and conservation officers from the state Fish and Game department responded to the crash. They found the fishermen helping Gosselin walk off the ice.
Gosselin was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license.
The crash is still under investigation, but the the Fish and Game department news release noted that the bobhouse did have the required reflective material on all four sides, and had an exterior light on when the snowmobile hit the hut.