MEREDITH — A snowmobile crashed into a bobhouse on Lake Winnipesaukee Friday night.
Around 9 p.m. Friday, a man whom police identified as Peter Gosselin of Goffstown was driving a snowmobile on the lake. According to a statement from the state Fish and Game Department, he crashed into the side of the bobhouse.
The shed was ripped apart. Two people were inside, but neither was hurt.
Meredith and Center Harbor firefighters, Stewart’s Ambulance Service, Meredith police, and conservation officers from the state Fish and Game Department responded to the crash. They found the fishermen helping Gosselin walk off the ice.
Gosselin was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
The crash is still under investigation, but the Fish and Game Department statement noted that the bobhouse had the required reflective material on all four sides and had an exterior light on when the snowmobile hit the hut.