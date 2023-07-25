Somersworth police are investigating a possible hate crime against two owners of a local candy store who twice were taunted and assaulted outside their home.
On Monday night, William Poole and his husband, Loren, were involved in an altercation with a group of juveniles. The same group targeted them with anti-gay and Nazi slurs on July 16, the couple said.
Wm. Poole Confections on High Street next to City Hall has been closed since the latest attack. Deposits for catering and other orders are being returned to customers, according to a recent Facebook post by Poole.
The couple received a groundswell of support on social media after Monday’s incident, in which both were injured. Police believe the juveniles involved are from outside Somersworth.
According to Poole’s Facebook post and a statement from Somersworth police, a small group of teens and pre-teens attempted to break into the couple’s home above the store and climbed onto their roof about 7:30 p.m. Poole heard them and shouted for them to leave.
“This past evening we were attacked again by the same people, again on the ledge, trying to get into the residence,” Poole stated on Facebook. “Tonight escalated into a hate-fueled assault on Loren and myself, with additional homophobic taunts.”
Poole wrote that he was struck several times with a blunt object in the eye and mouth.
Video footage of the candy store should help confirm their attackers’ identities, he said.
Poole declined to comment further on Tuesday while the investigation is ongoing.
Two juveniles and one adult were transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries after Monday’s altercation, according to police. Investigating officers also seized a firearm that reportedly was brandished but not fired.
Somersworth police are looking into a July 16 incident involving the candy store owners and and a group of juveniles to determine whether they are related and rise to the level of civil rights violations.
“The foundation of the Hilltop city and nation is built upon the vast diversity of citizens from which it draws its strength. We are a community of different ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations,” Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard said in an email Tuesday. “When one member of our community is attacked, all members of our community are attacked.
“The Hilltopper spirit of neighbor helping neighbor will continue to shine its light and overpower any darkness, prejudice or act of hate that attempts to erode the character of who we truly are.”
“Somersworth stands with Poole and his husband “and will do everything it can to help our fellow citizens and ensure that justice is brought against the assailants,” Hilliard wrote.” Today we reaffirm our commitment to celebrating all, to standing with our neighbors William and Loren…Hate has never and will never have a place in Somersworth or America.”
“The state of New Hampshire, including Somersworth and Dover, has seen a rise in expressions of anti-LGBTQ+ hate and discrimination,” state Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said in an email.
“Although community leaders in Somersworth, Dover, and across the state have worked to create welcoming and inclusive places, there is clearly more to be done to safeguard those efforts and our LGBTQ+ neighbors,” Watters wrote.
“The emboldening of individuals to engage in hateful behavior comes from many different sources in our culture, and we must continue to come together to thwart efforts by those who choose to spread hate in our streets and neighborhoods.”