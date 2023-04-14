A Somersworth man has been charged with selling the drugs that led to the death of a Durham man in January.
According to a news release from Durham police, Roland E. Letourneau III, 37, is charged with sale of a controlled drug, death resulting; sale of a controlled drug (fentanyl); and sale of a controlled drug (methamphetamine), all felonies. The first charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 18, when Durham police and ambulance personnel were called to a local hotel for a medical emergency. First responders found Joseph Porciello, 40, unconscious and not breathing, and provided emergency medical care.
Porciello was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, where he was pronounced dead.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Porciello's death was accidental, caused by "acute methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity," officials said.
Investigators learned that Letourneau had been at the hotel with Porciello, and Durham police sought warrants for his arrest, alleging that he provided the drugs that killed the man.
Letourneau was already in custody at Strafford County Jail on unrelated charges. He is being held on preventative detention, and will be arraigned on April 17.
The Strafford County Attorney's office is prosecuting the case.