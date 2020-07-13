A Somersworth man who allegedly fired gunshots into the air was arrested Friday evening.
Capt. Timothy McLin of the Somersworth Police Department said that law enforcement was called to the area of Franklin and Green Streets at 12:02 a.m. on Friday after it was reported that gunshots were being fired into the air.
McLin said that several spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.
After a motor vehicle stop at 2:45 p.m., the Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit searched an apartment at 65 Green St.
McLin said a Glock handgun was seized during the investigation.
Elijah Stewart, 19, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony, and negligent discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor.
Stewart was held on preventive detention and was scheduled to be arraigned at Strafford County Superior Court on Monday.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Somersworth police at 692-3131 or the Crimeline at 692-9111.
People can also submit a tip using the police link at www.somersworth.com.