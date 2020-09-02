A 29-year-old Somersworth man was found hiding in his mother's home Wednesday after being involved in a series of police chases, authorities said.
Timothy W. Smith faces numerous charges, state police said in a news release, and is likely to face more.
Sgt. Christopher Storm of the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit said he was on Indian Brook Drive in Dover when he saw a black 2007 Chrysler Aspen "driving recklessly through the intersection at Indian Brook Drive and Route 108" at 10:15 a.m.
Storm attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off, hitting speeds over 80 mph on Route 108.
"The driver of the vehicle also failed to yield to an ambulance that was transporting a patient," state police said in the news release. "Due to the danger, Sgt. Storm did not pursue the vehicle."
The driver later fled Dover police officers when they attempted to stop the vehicle on Central Avenue. The SUV was next spotted on Route 108 in Somersworth, where police attempted to stop it on Route 108.
"The vehicle then turned in to Reagan Estates and pulled behind a residence at 12 Dudley Court, where the three occupants fled from the vehicle," state police said in the news release.
The two passengers were quickly apprehended. The driver, identified as Smith, was found hiding in the ceiling of his mother's home at 12 Dudley Court, police said.
"After a short stand-off, Mr. Smith removed himself from the ceiling and came out peacefully," state police said.
He was charged with reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, driving after suspension and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. Further charges are anticipated from the Somersworth and Dover police departments.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is asked to contact Storm at (603) 223-8607, or via email (Christopher.Storm@dos.nh.gov) or Trooper Petros Lazos NH State Police Troop-A at (603)-223-8490 or via email (Petros.Lazos@dos.nh.gov)