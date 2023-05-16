Haydee Rivera-Nadeau

Charged as fugitive from justice

A Somersworth woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Rochester woman at her place of business earlier this month.

Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, faces the upgraded charge in the shooting death of Lisa Stanley Rocheleau, 54, at the Professional Arts Centre office building at 40 Winter St. on May 1. She was previously arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder.