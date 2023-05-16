A Somersworth woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Rochester woman at her place of business earlier this month.
Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, faces the upgraded charge in the shooting death of Lisa Stanley Rocheleau, 54, at the Professional Arts Centre office building at 40 Winter St. on May 1. She was previously arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder.
The charges were upgraded after Rocheleau died May 11 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after spending more than a week in intensive care.
An autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined Rocheleau’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and her manner of death was homicide.
Attorney General John Formella and Rochester Police Chief Gary Boudreau announced the upgraded charge in a news release issued Tuesday.
Around 11:44 a.m. on May 1, Rochester police and fire personnel and Frisbie EMS responded to 40 Winter St. on a report of a 50-year-old woman with a traumatic head injury.
Officers located the victim in an office with a single gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics stabilized her and took her to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for trauma care.
Investigators identified a female suspect, and arrest warrants for Rivera-Nadeau were obtained that charged her with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder.
On May 3, Rochester detectives received information that Rivera-Nadeau was possibly in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. Rochester police contacted the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to request their assistance, and local officers found Rivera-Nadeau, who was taken into custody without incident and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
In an affidavit dated May 12, police indicate the victim’s family claimed Rivera-Nadeau was upset over the breakup of her relationship with Rocheleau.
According to the affidavit, Rocheleau’s son Adam told investigators his mother had recently ended a relationship with her long-term partner, Rivera-Nadeau.
“Adam reported that Haydee had a history of being verbally and physically violent with his mother,” the affidavit reports. “Adam did not have any specific information, but reported there was a history of undocumented domestic violence.”
The Rochester Police Department reports it has not had any domestic violence contacts with either Haydee Rivera-Nadeau or Lisa Rocheleau, and the Somersworth Police Department -- where Rivera-Nadeau resides -- also reported no domestic violence contacts.
A digital forensic extraction was conducted on Rocheleau's iPhone, the affidavit reports. “During an examination of that extraction detectives learned that Lisa Rocheleau had initiated a new relationship which Haydee Rivera-Nadeau had learned about and she was upset by it,” the affidavit says. “Haydee Rivera-Nadeau had confronted Lisa Rocheleau via text messages about the possibility of her cheating on her within the week preceding this incident.”
According to the affidavit, video surveillance cameras in the Professional Arts Centre building captured images of Rivera-Nadeau entering at 6:39 a.m. on May 1, the day the shooting occurred, carrying a white bag and leaving at 7:16 a.m. without the bag, police allege.
A 2017 Gray Honda Pilot, registered to Rivera-Nadeau’s business in Dover, Haydee’s Pest Free Management Inc., was seen in the building’s rear parking lot by a building maintenance employee, the affidavit reports.
An employee of Rivera-Nadeau’s business, Melissa Newton, told police they received a call from Rivera-Nadeau at 7:45 a.m. on May 1, shortly after the time police allege she left the building.
According to court documents, Rivera-Nadeau told Newton, “I love you. I’m sorry. I am going away. Please take care of my dog.”
In a second phone call to Newton, placed May 2, Rivera-Nadeau allegedly told her “it was an accident. That she didn’t mean to hurt anyone and had gone to Stanley Rocheleau’s to drop off a plant. She said they had gotten into an argument, and at some point, she had the gun in her hand -- and it clicked," the affidavit states.
Rivera-Nadeau allegedly told Newton that Rocheleau “started toward her, the gun went off and hit Lisa in the head.”
Rivera-Nadeau allegedly told Newton she got scared and ran out of the building, and said police won’t believe it was an accident, the affidavit states.
Friends of Rocheleau launched a GoFundMe page last week, asking for contributions to support her three sons. “The most loving, caring, selfless woman has been ripped from us,” a group calling itself “Lisa’s Army” posted on Thursday. “Tragically taken in such a horrible situation, she’s been fighting on life support for over a week.”
On the page, “Lisa’s Army” posted: “Lisa was finally happy for once in her life, after working up the courage to leave a toxic relationship.”
The page asks for support for Rocheleau’s three sons, who “do not deserve to know a life without their mother at such a young age.” The effort had raised over $15,000 as of Tuesday.