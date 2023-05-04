Haydee Rivera-Nadeau

A Somersworth woman wanted in connection with a workplace shooting this week in Rochester that left another woman seriously injured has been arrested in North Carolina on charges of attempted second-degree murder, police said.

Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, of Somersworth, was arrested Wednesday by Charlotte Mecklenburg police, Rochester Police Chief Gary Boudreau said in a news release.