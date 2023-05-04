A Somersworth woman wanted in connection with a workplace shooting this week in Rochester that left another woman seriously injured has been arrested in North Carolina on charges of attempted second-degree murder, police said.
Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, of Somersworth, was arrested Wednesday by Charlotte Mecklenburg police, Rochester Police Chief Gary Boudreau said in a news release.
Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, remains in critical condition at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Around 11:44 a.m. on Monday, Rochester police and fire personnel and Frisbie EMS responded to 40 Winter St. -- the Professional Arts Building -- on a report of a 50-year-old woman with a traumatic head injury.
After arriving, officers located the victim in an office with single gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics stabilized her and took her to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for trauma care.
Investigators identified a female suspect, and arrest warrants for Rivera-Nadeau were obtained that charged her with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder.
Around 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Rochester detectives received information that Rivera-Nadeau was possibly in the Charlotte area. Rochester police contacted the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to request their assistance, and local officers found Rivera-Nadeau, who was taken into custody without incident and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Rivera-Nadeau is currently being held at Mecklenburg County Jail. She was arraigned Thursday. It’s unclear when she will be returned to New Hampshire to face charges.
Rochester police said their investigation remains active. Investigators from the Strafford County Attorney's Office and the Attorney General's Office are providing assistance.
“Due to the nature of the active investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” Rochester police said in a statement.
Officials would not confirm whether an incident Wednesday at the Nashua Transit Center was connected to the Rochester investigation.
According to Nashua Sgt. John Cinelli, Gate City officers were “assisting outside agencies” around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in trying to locate a “potentially armed and dangerous suspect” who was thought to be in the Nashua area. A woman on a bus at the transit center matched the description of the suspect, Cinelli said in a release.
“The bus returned to the transit center, and the police department requested all employees and people within the transit center and Nashua City Hall lock their doors and shelter in place,” the release said.
Officers determined the woman on the bus was not the suspect in the investigation, the release said.
“The suspect in this investigation was later located outside of Nashua and taken into custody,” Cinelli said.
Anyone with information about the Rochester shooting is asked to contact Rochester police at 603-330-7128.