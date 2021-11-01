An Antrim teenager who stabbed and beat his father to death with a hammer on Halloween night two years ago will spend nearly 50 years in state prison, after pleading guilty to the crime Monday.
Joseph Beam, who is now 19, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Jason Beam, who was 41 at the time, in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
Beam was sentenced after family members gave emotionally wrenching statements about Jason and how the crime had caused divisions in the family that remain to this day.
“The actions of Joey that night,” said his mother, Julie Patten, “were not the actions of the son I bore, nurtured and raised. They were the actions of delusion.”
At the time a nurse at the state psychiatric hospital, she faults herself for not seeing her son’s mental health issues earlier.
Family members said Joseph Beam did well in school, showed promise as an artist and engaged in family activities such as Tae Kwon Do classes. When family members expressed concern about Joseph’s dyed hair, his father dismissed them and said he had done the same as a teen.
Two years ago, Joseph Beam’s parents had grounded him and taken away his mobile phone after discovering evidence of alcohol and marijuana use, according to the lead prosecutor in the case, Associate Attorney General Jane Young.
Still, he went trick-or-treating with his family and 7-year-old brother, and they returned to the family home at 5 Gregg Lake Road for a night of movies.
At 9:30 p.m., Patten kissed her husband and went to bed while he and Joseph watched movies. She woke at 2:30 a.m. to the house filling with smoke, and found her husband’s body in the living room.
He had suffered 15 blows to the head, many from the claw end of a hammer, and 64 stab wounds from a knife, most to his neck and chest.
Police arrested Joseph Beam walking down the highway wearing a mask. He was laughing uncontrollably and eventually confessed to the killing. Beam said he just didn’t like his family and had planned to kill his mother and younger brother, too, but lost motivation, Young said in court. His father did nothing to spark his rampage.
Joseph Beam read a two-page statement before he was sentenced.
“Two years ago today, I don’t know who I was, what I was thinking. One thing I do know, my dad was a great man,” he said.
Public defenders had considered an insanity defense, and family members and attorneys who spoke Monday made references to Beam’s mental health. But any court records that would likely include a diagnosis and treatment plan are under seal.
The killing has divided the family.
Jason Beam’s parents said they have been unable to see Joseph’s younger brother. And family members sat on different sides of the courtroom, one side in support of Patten and the other of Jason’s parents.
“We’re all broken up. We think of your dad every day and what he must have went through that night,” said Joseph Beam’s grandmother, Evelyn Sue Beam.
“We’re not sure if you’re regretful or remorseful,” said Beam’s cousin, Katelynn Beam. “You’ve taken one of the happiest families and turned them into the saddest they have ever been.”
Joseph was initially jailed at the Sununu Youth Center and then transferred to Valley Street jail in Manchester when he turned 18.
Joseph Beam’s mother said she and her younger son have visited Joseph at the jail, and the two brothers write. Patten said she and Jason Beam were great parents, and once Joseph’s delusion faded, he became remorseful.
Retribution, revenge and remorse won’t bring her husband back, she said.
“I lost my husband. I don’t want to lose my son, too,” she said.
Under terms of the deal, Joseph gets two years off the 50-year sentence because of his time spent awaiting trial. He can get another two years off his sentence if he completes mental health programs in prison and another two years if he earns an associate’s degree.
Joseph Beam also agreed to not personally profit from any movie or book deal. While first-degree murder carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole, Young said that the mandatory sentence does not apply to minors. Beam was 17 when he killed his father.
When he spoke, he described himself as an “oddball,” “a little weird,” and as mature as a 9-year-old.
While crying he said he would give anything to have his father back.
“Every time I’m in a quiet place, I talk to my dad,” he said. “I really hope he can hear me. I miss him so much.”