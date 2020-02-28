A man convicted of conspiracy in the murder-for-hire killing of Derry handyman Jack Reid is fighting to get released from prison early.
Jesse Brooks has been imprisoned for more than 12 years for his role in Reid’s murder at a Deerfield barn in 2005, but he and his defense lawyer are now arguing that he’s been a model prisoner and deserves to get a portion of his 15- to 30-year sentence suspended.
“I am looking forward to the day I can leave prison and begin the next phase of my life,” Brooks wrote in a statement provided to Judge Daniel St. Hilaire during a hearing Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court.
The state Attorney General’s office has opposed the request for early release, arguing that Brooks was convicted of conspiring to kill Reid after a fair trial and was given a sentence that was “fair, just and reasonable,” Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Chase wrote in his objection.
The murder plot was devised by Brooks’s father, multimillionaire businessman John “Jay” Brooks, formerly of Derry, who is serving life without parole on two counts of capital murder after his conviction in 2008.
Prosecutors have said the plan was hatched because John Brooks believed that the 57-year-old Reid had stolen from him.
The murder plot included his son, Jesse, formerly of Las Vegas, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.
Robin Knight is also serving life without parole for luring Reid to the isolated horse barn where he was surrounded by a group of men and beaten to death with a sledgehammer on June 27, 2005.
Michael Benton was convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit capital murder for his role, along with Joseph Vrooman, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit capital murder and hindering apprehension.
“As the trial court recognized, the defendant (Jesse Brooks) had a significant role in orchestrating Jack Reid’s murder. In turn, he was appropriately sentenced to 15-30 years in prison. The defendant’s crime has not lessened in severity and his sentence is nominal in comparison to the death sentence he helped hand down to Mr. Reid. The defendant’s claimed strides in his rehabilitation have been rewarded with privileges and a record that he can reference at the time of his parole. Reducing the defendant’s sentence would cut against the interests of justice and reduce public confidence in the criminal justice system,” Chase wrote in his objection to the motion seeking sentence suspension.
Brooks has been held at a state prison in Arizona for the past 10 years and has alleged mistreatment by the prison system. He did not attend Friday’s hearing on the motion to suspend his sentence, but listened via telephone.
Defense lawyer Donna Brown called expert witnesses who testified in support of his early release, including James Aiken, who has worked in the correctional field for 48 years and reviewed Brooks’ incarceration in Arizona.
In his report, Aiken wrote that although Brooks was “subjected to unnecessary adverse and false disciplinary violations, accusations, measures and sanctions by the prison system, there is the noticeable absence of systematic immature, dysfunctional, violent behaviors often observed by population if such transgressions are even perceived. Instead, Mr. Brooks has demonstrated an operationally extreme level of restraint and maturity even after these validated and redundant critical failures occurred and reoccurred.”
Friday’s hearing will continue on April 10, when prosecutors and the defense are expected to present their final arguments before the judge decides whether Brooks should get some of his sentence suspended.
After the hearing, Brown said Brooks has demonstrated “mature, law-abiding behavior in the face of extreme adversity, including being misclassified, being wrongfully put in solitary confinement, having false disciplinary records filed against him, (and) getting medical maltreatment from a system that is under federal court order for giving medical maltreatment over and over again.”
In his letter to the court, Brooks wrote about how he has a chronic back problem and was prescribed morphine in prison, but then got in trouble when he failed urinalysis tests because of the morphine.
“I know that life will be challenging as a convicted felon, but, as in prison, I will do what is necessary to meet those challenges,” he wrote. “I have the support of my mother and friends to aid me as I transition out.”