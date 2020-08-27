A Massachusetts man was arrested in Manchester early Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a Bay State man last weekend, officials said.
After an arrest warrant was obtained for Cody Urban, 23, of South Boston, Mass, he was taken into custody at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in Manchester, Plymouth (Mass.) County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced in a news release.
Upon his return to Massachusetts, Urban will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 31-year-old Samuel Rutledge, according to Cruz.
Officers responding to a report of a stabbing victim who had been dropped off at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Sunday around 9:50 p.m. found Rutledge suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.
Through an investigation, authorities learned that Rutledge had been involved in an altercation with Urban outside a gas station.
Urban allegedly stabbed Rutledge then fled the scene in a white vehicle, Cruz said.
An acquaintance of Rutledge drove him to the hospital, according to officials.
Urban will be brought back to Massachusetts, authorities said, where he will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on one count each of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.