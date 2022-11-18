Spanish police seize largest amount of marijuana

Plastic bags filled with marijuana are seen piled up inside a building after Spanish police seized the largest amount of marijuana discovered so far in the country, in this picture released on Friday.

 SPANISH POLICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

MADRID -- Spanish police said on Friday they caught over 55 tons of marijuana, the largest amount of the drug ever seized in the country and weighing more than an adult humpback whale.

Eight farms have been dismantled in the northeastern region of Catalonia and 20 people were detained on suspected electricity fraud and offenses against public health, police said in an statement.