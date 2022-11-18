Spanish police make largest ever marijuana bust, seize 55 tons Reuters Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Plastic bags filled with marijuana are seen piled up inside a building after Spanish police seized the largest amount of marijuana discovered so far in the country, in this picture released on Friday. SPANISH POLICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MADRID -- Spanish police said on Friday they caught over 55 tons of marijuana, the largest amount of the drug ever seized in the country and weighing more than an adult humpback whale.Eight farms have been dismantled in the northeastern region of Catalonia and 20 people were detained on suspected electricity fraud and offenses against public health, police said in an statement.All the farms were dissimulated as supposedly legal hemp plantations and registered as owned by a trading company and located among other warehouses with legal industrial activity.In total, agents seized 55 tons of marijuana, with more than 187,000 plants and almost 21 tons of buds between June and October.In a separate bust earlier this month, Spain announced it had seized 35 tons of marijuana, which set a record at the time.In June, the Spanish Tax Agency said, in reference to a different drugs operation, that cannabis was worth "between 2,300 euros ($2,290.80) and 2,500 euros per kilogram."At that rate, 55 tons could have an estimated total worth that could reach $125 million euros. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Kayla Montgomery pleads guilty to 2 counts of perjury +5 Targeted: Police seek three for gift card scam at Hooksett store +4 Spanish police make largest ever marijuana bust, seize 55 tons Trump's kids gave me raise after learning of tax cheating, ex-CFO testifies 'Democracy is fragile,' prosecutor says at close of Oath Keepers trial Trump ordered his companies to fight criminal tax fraud case Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police: Nashua man fired gun multiple times on Everett Turnpike Woman injured in shooting at CVS in Manchester Maine man allegedly doubles speed limit on I-95 'Democracy is fragile,' prosecutor says at close of Oath Keepers trial Medical record: Baby Kamryn was lice-free a month before her death Hells Angels affiliated bikers charged with S.C. murder Kayla Montgomery plea deal calls for 1½ years in prison Nashua police arrest Nashua man in shooting that left two others in critical condition Five with Hells Angels ties arrested in connection with homicide, assault at concert SWAT team arrests four at Nashua house after standoff Request News Coverage