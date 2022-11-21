A worker at a Northfield home for troubled children pleaded guilty in Merrimack County Superior Court Monday to charges he stole medications prescribed to children and replaced the pills with a substance that harmed two residents, prosecutors said.

Thomas John Ball Poirier, 39, of Tilton, was working at the Spaulding Academy and Family Services home in Northfield from July 2020 to December 2020, when the crimes took place, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella.