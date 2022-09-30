SPOKANE, Washington -- Spokane police officers in SWAT gear and federal law enforcement agents served a search warrant at the Hells Angels motorcycle clubhouse on East Sprague Thursday morning.

About 10 officers in tactical gear could be seen outside the structure in the 1300 block of East Sprague Avenue just before noon Thursday morning. The front door of the club had been breached, and Sprague and Pacific avenues were closed to traffic.