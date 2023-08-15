US-NEWS-STLOUIS-ACTIVISTS-RUSSIA-PT

Omali Yeshitela, chair of the African People's Socialist Party, center, speaks after the FBI raided homes and offices belonging to the Uhurus in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. Louis, during a news conference at the Uhuru House on April 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg.  

 Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

ST. LOUIS — Omali Yeshitela came of age in Florida when Emmett Till was killed. He found his own path forward as an activist while Malcolm X captured the nation's attention.

At 81, he's still at it. He's physically fit and speaks fiercely about the death grip of American colonialism on Black people. To empower them, he founded the African People's Socialist Party and the Uhuru movement.