Fights in downtown Manchester landed a man in the hospital with multiple stab wounds after a brawl and police were hampered in their search for a suspect in another fight because he wore a zombie costume.
Manchester police said the separate incidents took place over the weekend. One was at the 603 Bar and Grill on Elm Street overnight Saturday. The second took place overnight Sunday at the Jewel Nightclub, 61 Canal St.
Police said the stabbing was connected to the report of the brawl outside of the Jewel nightclub.
Police found a 31-year-old man at the loading dock of Jewel. He had been stabbed multiple times, police provided emergency medical care, and the victim transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital, where his life-threatening injuries are being treated.
The club was hosting a "Halloween Showdown" costume party with a DJ: Da Inphamus Amadeuz. Jewel was associated with a shooting in July, when four of its patrons were shot after leaving performance at the nightclub.
In the earlier incident, police said a 27-year-old man got into a fight with another patrol at 603 that left him bloodied. He suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. Police would like help locating the assailant, but all they know is he is tall and White.
"The other person was dressed in a zombie Halloween costume and his description is vague," a statement reads.
Anyone with information about either incident can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.