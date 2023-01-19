Investigators searching the home and office of the suspect in the Idaho student killings found a pillow with a reddish-brown spot, stained mattress covers, several possible hair strands and a black glove, documents released Wednesday show.

Police combed through Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Wash., on Dec. 30, the same day he was arrested 2,500 miles away in his Pennsylvania hometown on four murder charges. Investigators hoped to determine whether Kohberger had blood, skin cells or hair from any of the victims or one victim's dog on any of his belongings, the search warrant says.