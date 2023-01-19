Investigators searching the home and office of the suspect in the Idaho student killings found a pillow with a reddish-brown spot, stained mattress covers, several possible hair strands and a black glove, documents released Wednesday show.
Police combed through Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Wash., on Dec. 30, the same day he was arrested 2,500 miles away in his Pennsylvania hometown on four murder charges. Investigators hoped to determine whether Kohberger had blood, skin cells or hair from any of the victims or one victim's dog on any of his belongings, the search warrant says.
In addition, they seized a computer tower, the type of device they hoped would reveal Kohberger's internet searches, messages and other data. They also took three receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, a clothing tag from the workwear brand Dickies, one container of vacuum dust, one possible animal hair strand and a Fire TV stick.
The 28-year-old criminology graduate student is accused of fatally stabbing University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21, in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, a city a short distance from Pullman. The three women lived there, and Chapin was dating Kernodle.
The release of the search warrants in Washington state on Wednesday offers new information about how police sought to tie Kohberger to the crime, giving the public another glimpse into a case in which authorities spent weeks trying to identify a suspect.
"These murders appear to have been planned, rather than a crime that happened in a moment of conflict," Sgt. Dustin Blaker with the Moscow Police Department wrote in the filing dated Dec. 29.
The warrants were served by an officer with the Washington State University Police Department, which worked with Moscow authorities. Prosecutors had asked to seal the warrants because of the "sensitive nature of the investigation at the time," but said this week that it was no longer necessary, citing the earlier release of the probable cause affidavit in the case. A Whitman County, Wash., judge agreed Tuesday to unseal them.
Kohberger was enrolled in Washington State University's criminal justice doctoral program and lived in a university-owned housing complex in Pullman. An affidavit unsealed this month portrayed a sweeping investigation in which police pieced together DNA evidence, a witness account, cellphone records and surveillance video to accuse Kohberger in the crime.
He is charged with four counts of murder and a burglary count, and the public defender who represented him in Pennsylvania has said Kohberger thinks he will be exonerated. His next hearing is scheduled for June in Moscow.
The documents unsealed Wednesday also provide the first look at what investigators found in Apartment G201 - and what they had hoped would be there.
Investigators looked for the knife used in the killings but did not find it. They also seized nothing in a search of Kohberger's office at Washington State University, according to the documents.
Police thought the killer would have had blood spattered on him after returning home, and they searched for the clothes, mask and shoes they believed the killer was wearing, along with weapons and photos of the victims. They were authorized by a judge to seize electronics, receipts, sharp tools, and anything that might have had bodily fluid or DNA on it.
After the killings, there was "a significant amount of blood" in the victims' home, including "castoff" blood spattered from a moving object, leading authorities to believe it's likely the killer got blood on himself. They also hoped Kohberger would have hair from the victims or from Goncalves's dog, who was in the house that night, on his clothes or shoes.
The pillow found in the apartment, which did not have a case on it, had one larger "reddish/brown stain" and another spot that police cut and collected. Two mattress covers had "multiple stains," and authorities also found a "dark red spot" on an unidentified item.
The new documents, which laid out what police were looking for and listed items seized, did not include any results of testing of hair and stains found in the apartment or investigations of the computer. Before investigators collected them, the stains on the pillow and one mattress cover were tested; the stains on the other mattress cover and a separate "dark red spot" found on an unidentified item were not tested, according to the documents.
Police were particularly interested in Kohberger's digital trail, especially any hint that he had planned a killing or violent assault, or data showing he could have tracked the students' residence or the victims themselves, the warrant says.
And they also were looking for evidence Kohberger could have been fixated on the victims or their house: photos, writing or other material relating to the four victims, their two roommates, their house or their neighborhood. Whether Kohberger knew any of the victims has remained unclear.
Kohberger's arrest Dec. 30 marked a major break in the case after almost seven weeks during which authorities revealing little new information. Police took Kohberger into custody at his family's home in northeastern Pennsylvania, where he was visiting from Washington, and extradited him to Idaho to face charges.
He has appeared in court in Idaho twice but has not yet entered a plea. He is jailed in Latah County, home to Moscow. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.